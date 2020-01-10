Dietary supplements including zinc and folic acids, which used to be considered as an effective treatment for male infertility are actually not effective. They have been long touted to increase sperm production and improve pregnancy rates. However, a recent research published in the medical journal JAMA has revealed its ineffectiveness. Notably, zinc used to be believed to help in sperm development whereas folic acids were associated with the formation of DNA in sperm.

Male infertility is quite a prevalent problem in men around the world. It refers to any health ailment in a man that reduces the chances of his female partner to get pregnant. This means that if your partner is not conceiving even after frequent unprotected sex, for a long time, you are probably suffering from infertility. It occurs due to problems including inadequate sperm production, abnormal sperm function, or prevention of delivery of sperm due to any blockage. There is an array of other factors including lifestyle choices, illnesses, chronic conditions, etc. that play a significant role in male infertility.

Though the most reliable and prominent sign of male infertility is the inability to conceive a child, it can sometimes show other symptoms including problems in sexual function, pain in the testicle area, inability to smell, respiratory infection, etc. Health issues that are known to be linked to male infertility are varicocele (swelling in the vein), ejaculation issue, tumours, hormonal imbalance, undescended testicles, celiac disease, etc. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, a physical examination, and semen analysis can confirm the condition. But, to find out the underlying cause behind male infertility, doctors may recommend a scrotal ultrasound, hormone testing, testicular biopsy, genetic tests, etc.