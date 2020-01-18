There is good news for men who are facing fertility issues and have small testicles. It has been recently found that consuming fish oil on a daily basis can increase the production of sperm and make your testicles bigger. Notably, a sperm count of less than 15 million per mL is considered to be low and is not enough to make your lady partner pregnant. In medical terms, this condition is called oligospermia.

A healthy sperm count increases the chance of your partner to conceive a child. According to a latest research published in the journal JAMA Network, fish oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that have found to increase semen volume and a total sperm count. Additionally, fatty acids have the ability to turn round-headed sperms into cone-shaped ones to be able to swim fast. They also make sperm rich in egg-opening proteins.

Docosahexnoic acid or DHA is the omega-3 fatty acid that improves male fertility. Usually, its concentration remains high in testes and brain. This is what helps in the production of sperm.

Apart from this, fish oil has various other benefits. From supporting cardiovascular health to helping in the treatment of mental conditions, and contributing to weight loss, fish oil does it all. It can potentially increase the level of good cholesterol in the body and decrease the bad cholesterol level. Also, fish oil prevents plaque formation and reduces abnormal heart rhythms.

A human brain is 60 per cent made of fat and a significant amount of this fat is omega-3 fatty acids. That is why, consuming fish oil improves brain function and helps get relief from mental disorders. Having fish oil regularly can reduce your waist circumference and help in effective weight loss. One of the major risk factors of reduced eyesight is deficiency of omega-3 fatty acids. Increasing its consumption can reduce your risk of developing age-related macular degeneration.