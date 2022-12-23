Men Grooming: These Tips by Shahnaz Husain Can Help Men Get Ready For Party

Men Grooming Tips: These days, men do not shy away from treatments to look their best, more so on special occasions and party nights. Timely preparation always helps, so start a day or two before the gala occasion. For instance, have your haircut a few days in advance so that the style settles in good time. Have a manicure at a men’s salon. Dispel the idea that this is a feminine pastime! Professional salon treatments for the hands would help to make them look clean and well-groomed.

Your hair should have a well-conditioned, manageable look. On the day itself, shampoo the hair and rinse it well with water. Then apply a few drops of conditioner, massaging it lightly into the hair. Wash off with plain water after 2 minutes. Or use a leave on conditioner, or hair serum. Many hair grooming preparations, like creams and gels, are also available. These impart a high degree of sheen to the hair, but they can also make your hair look greasy. Avoid using too much. In fact, try out new hair grooming aids in good time.

Nowadays, beards are trendy. So, check if your beard needs grooming or trimming. Choose a mild shampoo to wash the beard. Dilute it with a little water first. If the beard is short and well-trimmed, go for a face wash to keep it washed and clean. A gel-based product may also suit. If you are clean shaven, have another shave just before you start getting ready on party night. It will help you look fresh and bright.

What about make-up? Why not? Men’s make up should be subtle, so that others don’t know about it! Use cosmetics with a matte (non-shiny) finish. Use compact powder of a beige shade to achieve smooth skin. Avoid pink! To cover blemishes, take very little foundation on a fine brush and apply it on the blemish or pimple mark. Then use compact powder or foundation that is close to the colour of your complexion. If you have a beard or moustache, avoid applying foundation on those areas.

Pluck stray hair from eyebrows with a tweezer for a better shape. To make the eyes look brighter, a hint of shadow can do the trick. A dark grey or dark brown shadow can be used to line the eyes, just below the lashes. Look for lip balm to make the lips look smoother. They also add a hint of shine. Try cologne, instead of perfume. Colognes have a lighter and more subtle fragrance.