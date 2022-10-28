Men Skin Care: Over the years, the concept of skincare and wellness has been majorly associated with women. Skincare products, creams, facials, beauty and make-up products were all synonyms for women at one point in time. However, with time, the industry trends have changed with awareness building on wellness and skincare for men. While we talk about women knowing their skin type, it is equally important for men to know their skin type and then choose skincare products accordingly. Men need to take care of their skin and follow a proper skincare routine. With increasing pollution, erratic lifestyles and undisciplined food habits especially amongst today’s millennials; skincare for men is equally significant.

India.com spoke to Ms Sandhya Sakuja, Director, Vedic Cosmeceuticals Pvt. Ltd. about the significance of skin care practises for men. She said, “While we talk about women knowing their skin type, it is equally important for men to know their skin type and then choose skincare products accordingly. It is also important to understand that men and women have different skin textures and hence it is important for men to use products, which are specifically created for male skin type.”

BASIC SKIN CARE ROUTINE MEN MUST FOLLOW EVERYDAY

Skin care products for men including facewash, facial scrubs, sunscreen, cleansers, and moisturizers besides shave care products have already found acceptability.

Men too should follow a daily skincare routine, which should include cleansing and moisturizing. It is important to follow a regular cleansing routine, in order to maintain good health of the skin and premature ageing.

SPF should also be an important part of men’s skincare regime as it protects the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun that can lead to sunburn, tanning and gradually leading to early ageing.

Eating the right kind of food is extremely important to maintain a good gut. A happy and healthy body leads to happy and healthy skin.

Like women, men too can take care of their skin and keep it healthy by following a basic skincare routine and using the best suitable products. It is suggested to go for chemical-free skin care products in today’s lifestyle.