All the men out there should be aware that addiction to smoking can make you potent, says a study published in the journal Andrologia. Your sexual function can get affected due to the extremely harmful substances in cigarettes. Tobacco can actually damage and narrow your blood vessels present all over your body including those responsible for supplying blood to the penis. And, poor blood supply to the male genital is a known cause behind erectile dysfunction.

It is a medical condition that is characterized by a man’s inability to get and maintain an erection during sexual intercourse. It can also gradually lead to a loss of sexual desire which can be problematic for the man and his lady as well.

Any kind of problem with nerves, blood vessels, brain, or hormones can potentially cause erectile dysfunction. An erection takes place when the blood vessels in the penis expand and get packed up with blood post getting nerve signals. But, the cigarette chemicals do not let it happen and cause erectile dysfunction.

Apart from smoking, other factors like cardiovascular condition, obesity, stress, anxiety, alcohol use, etc. can also cause the problem. If not treated on time, erectile dysfunction can lead to unsatisfactory sex life, problems in a relationship, low self-esteem, stress, and inability to make your partner conceive a baby.

Apart from this sexual problem, smoking is associated with vision loss, type 2 diabetes, ectopic pregnancy (implantation of a fertilized egg in a place other than the uterus), hip fracture, colorectal cancer. It also puts you at an increased risk of rheumatoid arthritis, gum disease, etc.