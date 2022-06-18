As a woman’s menstrual cycles come to an end, she enters menopause, a natural phase in her life. It’s confirmed when a year has passed since your last menstruation. The transition and symptoms of menopause, on the other hand, can linger for several years. While menopause is associated with a slew of unpleasant symptoms and an increased risk of certain diseases, your food can help smooth the transition.Also Read - 5 Common Women's Health Problems You Should Not Ignore

Lovneet Batra, an award wining nutritionist shares an Instagram post in which she states some healthy ingredients that should be consumed during menopause. She captioned the post "Menopause can be tough. But, ladies you can make this time easier by including these foods in her diet"

Soy Nuggets

Soy has proven to be a valuable asset for menopausal women. Soy is a phytoestrogen—plant-based compounds acting as weak estrogens in the body—which are linked to reduced menopause symptoms and healthier bones. Also Read - What is Menopause? Early Signs, Symptoms, Causes And Treatment; All You Need To Know

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds high concentration of essential fatty acids (omega-3 and omega-6) can relieve inflammation, fluid retention, depression, and irritability. This little superfood with a nutty flavor is also a rich source of plant lignans. Those can modulate the metabolism and use of estrogen, and are therefore helpful for minimizing menopausal symptoms like hot flashes, sweating, and vaginal dryness,

Almonds

Eat almonds every day for nutritional support during menopause, since Almonds are a great source of healthy fat, which helps to counter the drying effects of low estrogen levels. They are also high in magnesium, vitamin E complex, and riboflavin, which is essential to vascular integrity.

Lentils

Lentils, the superfood attributes its richness to a nutrient known as isoflavone which aids in the regulation of hormones and can even help with menopause symptoms

Spirulina

Spirulina contains large amounts of gamma-linolenic, another fatty acid that is converted into prostaglandins, the precursors to hormones. It has successfully helped with: menopause. It is a good source of protein, which is essential for vegetarians and vegans, as well as iron, beta carotene, calcium, magnesium & chlorophyll.

