Long gone are the days when it was only the women who made sure they looked perfect from head to toe. When it comes to the face, a good, and more importantly a HEALTHY smile is most sought after. In recent years, every man desires an INSTAGRAM-worthy smile.Also Read - 7 Food Items Responsible for Causing Yellow Teeth And Why You Should STOP Having Them Right Away!

The Oral cavity is a mirror of many of our underlying Systemic problems. Many times diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, Gastric acid reflux, symptoms of HIV, etc. show their initial signs in the mouth. Also Read - How to Choose The Best Toothpaste For Oral Wellness, Expert Shares Tips

If dental advice is to be given to ‘MEN’ in particular… it is best explained in comparison to taking care of their Bike or Car. Also Read - Easy Dental Health Tips: Natural Tooth Whitening Remedies to Use at Home

Dr Jamshed K Tavadia, Consultant Dentist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai shares 6 tips that can help men maintain their oral health.

Daily cleaning : You clean, wash, shine and buff your car. Similarly, your teeth require to be brushed twice a day for 2 to 3 minutes with a soft or medium bristled toothbrush and toothpaste having appropriate fluoride content. The brushing should be done in small circular motions on all surfaces of the teeth. A mouthwash can be used as an adjunct to the brushing but never INSTEAD of brushing. Water flossers are available online and are easy and very effective tool for cleaning the interdental spaces and for patients undergoing the Braces treatment.

: You clean, wash, shine and buff your car. Similarly, your teeth require to be brushed twice a day for 2 to 3 minutes with a soft or medium bristled toothbrush and toothpaste having appropriate fluoride content. The brushing should be done in small circular motions on all surfaces of the teeth. A mouthwash can be used as an adjunct to the brushing but never INSTEAD of brushing. Water flossers are available online and are easy and very effective tool for cleaning the interdental spaces and for patients undergoing the Braces treatment. Quality Matters : A man would never want some low-grade oil be used for the engine. Your teeth similarly require a healthy fibrous diet. Avoid sugary sodas, candies and other heavily acidic foods. Vegetables, meat, cheese, milk etc. can be eaten in proportionate quantities. Now we are no saints when it comes to following strict instructions. so, in case we do indulge in a pastry or some canned sodas then do follow it up with a 60 seconds mouthwash rinse.

: A man would never want some low-grade oil be used for the engine. Your teeth similarly require a healthy fibrous diet. Avoid sugary sodas, candies and other heavily acidic foods. Vegetables, meat, cheese, milk etc. can be eaten in proportionate quantities. Now we are no saints when it comes to following strict instructions. so, in case we do indulge in a pastry or some canned sodas then do follow it up with a 60 seconds mouthwash rinse. Repair in time : any minor repair when done in time saves up on the cost and more importantly reduces the risk of any mishaps or accidents. Even though the Bollywood dialogue goes “Mard ko dard nahi hota”, I would strongly advise you to not wait for the pain and visit your dentist as soon as you feel the slightest of issues. It’s saving you from the pain and keeps your wallet from getting lighter.

: any minor repair when done in time saves up on the cost and more importantly reduces the risk of any mishaps or accidents. Even though the Bollywood dialogue goes “Mard ko dard nahi hota”, I would strongly advise you to not wait for the pain and visit your dentist as soon as you feel the slightest of issues. It’s saving you from the pain and keeps your wallet from getting lighter. Professional touch : Your vehicle might be shining and looking great on the exterior but any internal issues will be best spotted by a professional. Every good-looking tooth need not be healthy. many a times there are chances of decay between two adjacent teeth which is only spotted on a dental radiograph . As mentioned above initial signs of your underlying health issues could help in a timely diagnosis.

: Your vehicle might be shining and looking great on the exterior but any internal issues will be best spotted by a professional. Every good-looking tooth need not be healthy. many a times there are chances of decay between two adjacent teeth which is only spotted on a dental radiograph . As mentioned above initial signs of your underlying health issues could help in a timely diagnosis. Check PUC : The Pollution under control certificate is as important for the mouth as for the car. Smoking and other forms of tobacco and substance abuse have done no good to anyone. Although we see the well-known “smoking kills; tobacco causes cancer” ads on televisions and on cigarette packs, it is difficult to quit this habit due to various reasons. There is multiple

: The Pollution under control certificate is as important for the mouth as for the car. Smoking and other forms of tobacco and substance abuse have done no good to anyone. Although we see the well-known “smoking kills; tobacco causes cancer” ads on televisions and on cigarette packs, it is difficult to quit this habit due to various reasons. There is multiple 6 monthly reminders: Along with the car service reminder, it’s smart to save your 6 monthly dental Visits in your calendar app’ on your phone. The old saying prevention is better than cure comes in handy here. your dentist can detect the minutest decay In time and can resolve it with simple dental fillings. A round of oral prophylaxis with scaling and polishing reduces the chances of tartar buildup. The dentist can also examine and detect any abnormal growth or signs of oral cancer or other oral mucosal abnormalities.

Studies have shown, that women and men require the same dental care. It’s just that the men require a little nudge to get to the dentist. Lastly, Dr Tavadia wishes all the men a Happy Men’s Health Week. Ending on a lighter note; the secret to keep the smile and teeth intact… do not mess with your WIFE.