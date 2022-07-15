Menstruation is still considered a taboo in some parts of India , women don’t talk about their periods and some people consider menstruation impure, unclean or embarrassing. This reflects the reason to which women’s can not talk openly about menstrual hygiene.Also Read - Jamshedpur Pad Man Distributes Sanitary Napkins For Free, Asks Girls to Plant a Sapling in Exchange of a Pad

However, it is important for you to take care of personal hygiene while you are on your period. Periods can be physically and mentally taxing, and you may not feel like doing anything beyond the bare minimum for survival on those days. Menstrual hygiene is crucial for a woman's health and physique. It is the one subject that needs to be discussed with the female population living in rural and occasionally urban regions is menstrual hygiene. It is necessary to maintain the menstrual hygiene because the mucus that normally plugs the cervix during menstruation releases to allow blood to exit the body, menstruation increases the risk of infection. Bacteria can enter the uterus and pelvic cavity through this opening of the cervix, causing various infections.

Ms. Monica Bindra, Founder & CEO, Laiqa said, Menstrual hygiene and general well-being are closely related. Menstruation management without adequate hygiene resources can be uncomfortable and stressful. One runs the danger of contracting a number of infections and ailments if they don't practice good cleanliness both before and after their periods. In the worst-case scenario, however, poor menstrual hygiene can present major health hazards, such as reproductive and urinary tract infections. Women in the home have the power to establish or defy rules for the family. Ensuring their overall cleanliness and wellbeing can inspire their family members to follow suit and avert any potential consequences.

5 Menstrual Hygiene tips for women:

Avoid leaving your pad too long: Make sure to change your pad every few hours whether you’re using a sanitary pad or a cloth one. Long-term use of the pad might result in rashes, itchiness, irritation, and skin infections. Your vaginal area will stay dry and less prone to infections if you change your pad frequently. The same goes for tampons.

Make sure your tampons are impeccably clean: Make sure the tampon you use is completely clean and safe to use, whether it is a disposable or biodegradable one. Check the pack of a disposable tampon to verify if the seal is still intact. If it is reusable, sterilize it before each use. Tampons must be inserted, therefore you must be extra certain that they are secure and clean. Be sure to thoroughly wash your hands before inserting the tampon.

Avoid using excessive amounts of soap or vaginal wash there: Given that the vagina is supposed to be self-cleaning, it makes sense to only use a small amount of ordinary soap to clean it. Since they have a propensity to upset the balance of the vaginal flora, vaginal washes are typically not advised.

Handle the proper disposal of your sanitary pads: Before throwing them away, it’s important to correctly wrap your sanitary pads or tampons. This will prevent diseases and bacteria from growing there in the future. Pads should not be flush down in the toilet. You must properly wash your hands after getting rid of them.

Don’t forget to shower: Take at least two showers per day. This can assist you in keeping clean, staying fresh, getting rid of that unpleasant odour down there, and preventing infections.

Menstrual hygiene is essential for everyone who menstruates, in. We also need to raise people’s understanding of proper menstruation hygiene. Menstrual hygiene still has a poor reputation among the general public. Girls who are going through puberty need to be informed of this. The importance of menstrual hygiene must also be understood by the society’s non-menstruators.