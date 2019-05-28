Menstruation comes with a varied set of problems. From menstrual pains to irregular periods, coping with menstruation-related problems takes proper medical advice, home remedies and tried and tested hacks. Menstrual hygiene is one of the basic practices every girl needs to follow. During menstruation, every girl needs to take extreme precautions to ensure that her body is clean to prevent infections. This is why there are certain menstruation guidelines every woman needs to follow. Here are some that you need to make note of if you want to be healthy and avoid complications.

It doesn’t matter what your use — sanitary napkins, tampons, menstrual cups — you need to follow some rules when it comes to hygiene. There is no better or more hygienic way of dealing with periods. What’s important is how comfortable you are with your choice of product and brand. Make sure that you are washing and cleaning the menstrual cups thoroughly before reusing. When using sanitary napkins or tampons, you must make it a point to change it every 6 hours. When using cloth-based reusable sanitary napkins, you must ensure that they are being washed thoroughly after use. Not doing so is likely to cause skin infections and rashes.

A number of vaginal hygiene products are available in the markets that aim to clean the vaginal area of germs and bacteria. Experts, however, note that using such products can disrupt the pH balance of the area and can, in fact, lead to more problems. It is best to clean the area thoroughly but gently with warm water and a mild medicated soap. You must consult your gynaecologist for further guidance on the brands.

If you notice any rashes or smell, it is important that you apply medicated ointments to it to help it heal better and prevent further spread of the infection. Do not ignore any redness, swelling or boil.

Drink plenty of water to flush out toxins and help your menstruation undergo smoothly. Dehydration can cause discomfort and also lead to skin infections due to the accumulation of toxins.