Home

Lifestyle

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023: 5 Hygiene Practices to Adopt For Clean And Comfortable Periods

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023: 5 Hygiene Practices to Adopt For Clean And Comfortable Periods

Here are some ultimate menstrual hygiene tips that will help you navigate your menstrual cycle and ensure a healthy and stress-free experience.

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023: 5 Hygiene Practices to Adopt For Clean And Comfortable Periods

Mensuration is an on organic and necessary occurrence in every woman’s life. Maintaining hygiene during periods is essential for overall health and well-being. Unfortunately, a large number of women take this lightly and suffer later in life. It is vital to adopt proper practices to ensure a clean and comfortable period while preventing infections and other complications. Even though the vagina is a self-cleaning part of your body, it is necessary to adopt few tricks to keep it clean. Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar shares some period hygiene tips which will help to you stay happier during menses and keep you fresh throughout.

5 Hygiene Practices to Adopt For Clean And Comfortable Periods

Change the pad or tampon at regular intervals: To maintain proper hygiene during the periods, it is the need of the hour to change pads and tampons after every 4-5 hours. Doing so can also help you to keep allergies and vaginal infections away. Also, remember that the menstrual cups can be used for up to 12 hours. You can also use an ointment given by the doctor to manage pad rash. Ensure to keep the vaginal area clean: When you are on your period, see to it that you wash your vagina regularly and properly. The vagina is a self-cleaning organ, so say NO to chemical-laden soaps and products down there. Any changes like abnormal discharge need to be discussed with the doctor without any delay. Also, wash your hands before and after changing the pads, tampons, or menstrual cups to avoid germs and bacteria, and even clean the vagina with water when you visit the washroom. Choose to wear comfortable underwear to make sure the skin can breathe freely. Using cotton underwear can be a good idea. You will have to wear clean underwear of cotton fabric which is not harsh on the skin. These tips will help you to stay comfortable and healthy during periods. Also, wear loose-fitting cotton clothes and you will feel better. Shower twice a day: Doing so can help you feel fresh and clean. It can also help to manage period cramping and pain. You will be able to get rid of the odor as well. Avoid douching as it can also invite infections down there. Wipe vagina the right way: Did you know? Wiping from back to front will increase the chances of infections. So, it is better to wipe from front to back and keep the vagina healthy. Ignoring vaginal health is a strict no-no and can land you in trouble. Stay hydrated: Staying hydrated is crucial for maintaining good health, especially during your period. Your body loses fluids, which can lead to dehydration if not replenished. Drink plenty of water, preferably lukewarm, to ease cramps and reduce bloating.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES