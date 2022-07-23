Periods are a normal process for women. Unfortunately, there are taboos and myths associated with it, so it gets problematic and eventually becomes a complete nightmare. From being locked in a room for seven days, eating bland food, to eating with different cutlery than the rest of the family member during those days, there are various process that people have followed over the years due to simple misconception or lack of awareness. Devidutta Dash, Founder & CEO of Lemme discusses in detail these myths that should be ended now.

Myth No. 1: You get pimples during periods because you are unclean

While this myth is so cliché and untrue, sadly, it is still believed that menstrual blood is impure and that is the reason behind acne. Though, scientifically speaking, menstrual blood is just normal blood that flows in the body and as for the acne that popups during the periods, one can thank their hormones that fluctuate throughout their menstrual cycle for it. Right before the start of a period, estrogen and progesterone levels drop, triggering one’s sebaceous glands to secrete more sebum – an oily substance that lubricates the skin. An excess secretion of these glands can lead to increased clogged pores and cause breakouts.

Myth no 2: PMS (Premenstrual Syndrome) is not real

Contrary to popular opinion, Premenstrual syndrome is as real as it can get. It is proven that menstruators get PMS before the start of periods. They are related to the hormonal changes in the body. It involves mood swings, bloated stomach, swollen feet, nausea, depression, irritability, and varies in menstruators and the period cycles. They can ruin a menstruator’s day and night’s sleep, as well as their appetite.

Myth no 3: You can’t get pregnant during your cycle

Although, most menstrual cycles last about 28 days, some cycles can be as short as 21 days. These period cycles also impact when ovulation takes place. Additionally, a sperm can live inside the genital tract for up to 5 days or, according to some sources, even up to 7 days. Thus, having unprotected vaginal sex during your period could mean that the sperm gets to linger for just long enough to coincide with ovulation and fertilize an egg, resulting in pregnancy. Moreover, if one is having sex during menstruation without using a condom, there is a higher risk of getting a sexually transmitted infection (STI) including HIV or a yeast infection due to the hormonal changes that occur at this time.

Myth no 4: Only women get periods

Nuh-uh! Not every woman gets her period and not every female who gets a period considers themselves a woman. Transgender men and non-binary people may also get their periods, just as transgender women and non-binary people might not have periods. It’s important to remember that menstruation isn’t always just a woman’s issue. It’s a human issue. Period!

Myth no 5: If you use a tampon or a menstrual cup, you lose your virginity

Virginity is a social concept and has nothing to do with either using period care products such as tampons or menstrual cups, or having sexual intercourse or masturbation. While it is true that tampons or menstrual cups may cause the hymen to stretch, which may cause a tear, it has nothing to do with loosing virginity. The hymen can be naturally broken due to strenuous activities like cycling. Hence, it is perfectly safe to use a tampon or a menstrual cup. moreover during the insertion, the hymen usually stretches to accommodate it.