Feeling Constantly Overwhelmed? Check 5 Natural Ways to Treat Mental Fatigue

In the growing hustle culture, feeling mentally drained is common and this is known as mental fatigue or mental exhaustion. Here is how to manage it naturally at home.

Constantly tired? Feeling overwhelmed every other day? You are not alone. Every day, several people go through similar feelings, tiredness and emotionally drained. Also, this has become increasingly common. Earlier their was not much conversation of mental health, but things are changing for the better. The feeling of being constantly tired, overwhelmed, and overthinking are signs of mental fatigue or mental exhaustion. Maybe there’s something physiological as well that’s triggering it! Various studies have shown that deficiencies in key vitamins B1, B2 and B3, lead to imbalances which cause mental fatigue.

According to Healthline.com, mental exhaustion can happen when your brain receives too much stimulation or has to maintain an intense level of activity without rest. How do you keep your mind fresh, productivity at an all-time high and lower your chances of mental fatigue? A small mindful change in your diet is the key.

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF MENTAL FATIGUE

Difficulty concentrating: You may find it hard to focus on tasks, even simple ones. Your mind may wander, and you may have trouble remembering things.

You may find it hard to focus on tasks, even simple ones. Your mind may wander, and you may have trouble remembering things. Slowed thinking: You may feel like your brain is fogged over, and it may take longer than usual to process information.

You may feel like your brain is fogged over, and it may take longer than usual to process information. Impaired decision-making: You may find it difficult to make even simple decisions, and you may second-guess yourself frequently.

You may find it difficult to make even simple decisions, and you may second-guess yourself frequently. Reduced motivation: You may feel apathetic and uninterested in activities that you used to enjoy.

You may feel apathetic and uninterested in activities that you used to enjoy. Irritability: You may be easily frustrated and short-tempered.

You may be easily frustrated and short-tempered. Social withdrawal: You may withdraw from social activities and prefer to be alone.

You may withdraw from social activities and prefer to be alone. Difficulty sleeping: You may have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep.

You may have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. Changes in appetite: You may lose your appetite or eat more than usual.

You may lose your appetite or eat more than usual. Physical symptoms: You may experience physical symptoms such as headaches, muscle aches, and digestive problems.

If you are experiencing any of these signs, it is important to take steps to manage your mental fatigue. Here are some tips:

HOW TO TREAT MENTAL FATIGUE NATURALLY?

Vitamin B1: Ragi, peas, sunflower seeds, cashew, milk, pistachios Ragi can be easily incorporated in your diet as flour and in other savories replacing maida and wheat flour. Peas and nuts and seeds are great snacking options. Vitamin b2: Barley, rajma, groundnuts, A2 cow milk, walnuts Walnuts are great to have as snacks or early in the morning Barley can be had as khichdi, as flour, as part of a nutritious drink. Vitamin b3: rice, bajra, barley, chickpea, moong green dal, banana, almonds, dates.

These foods are very important in maintaining and boosting your mental health.

LIFESTYLE TIPS TO MANAGE MENTAL HEALTH

Get enough sleep: Most adults need around 7-8 hours of sleep per night. Manage stress: Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as exercise, yoga, or meditation. Take breaks: Take regular breaks throughout the day to rest and recharge. Set realistic goals: Don’t try to do too much at once. Break down large tasks into smaller, more manageable ones. Delegate tasks: Don’t be afraid to ask for help from others. Take care of your physical health: Eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and get regular checkups with your doctor.

