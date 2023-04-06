Home

Mental Health: 5 Expert Backed Tips to Deal With Anxiety

Your mental health is just as essential as your physical health, therefore you should seek professional help if any signs or symptoms start to negatively impact your daily life.

Mental Health: Anxiety is essentially the body’s normal reaction to daily stress. Like a fearful mood, it might have different causes for different people. Recurrent intrusive thoughts or worries are common among people with anxiety disorders. Because of fear, they would steer clear of particular circumstances. In addition, they might experience bodily signs including sweating, trembling, lightheadedness, or an accelerated heartbeat. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee says, “Every one of us has, at some point or the other, experienced worry and anxiety. A gnawing feeling in the pit of the stomach that crops up in brief pangs or hovers like a cloud over your mind. Unchecked and uncontrolled anxiety can even drive a person to the brink of depression. It can hamper day-to-day activities.” The health expert further shares five easy ways to deal with stress and anxiety.

HOW TO DEAL WITH STRESS AND ANXIETY NATURALLY?

Kava: Kava is essentially a muscle relaxant and is also recommended for menstrual cramps. It also helps to reduce anxiety related to menopause. It is a natural remedy for stress, nervousness & overworked psyches. It produces both physical & psychological relaxation responses. It is available in tablet form. Chamomile: Chamomile is a herb, which has a soothing, and sedating effect on the body. It helps calm frayed nerves & drives away anxiety. One can use chamomile in the form of tea. You get chamomile tea in certain shops that keep herb teas. Nutrition: Your nutrition habits and sleeping pattern can also help combat anxiety. People suffering from anxiety need to maintain a special diet, which emphasizes replacing nutrients lost during stressful periods. Sleep: Sleep your fears away. Sleep gives the body various metabolism and much-needed respite. The body gets time to recoup its defences and refurbishes energy. Severe sleep deprivation can lead to psychosis. Have time in your daily schedule for adequate hours of sleep. If unable to sleep try grandmothers remedies like a glass of warm milk at bedtime. Food: Eat foods rich in antioxidants like dry fruits, leafy vegetables, bananas, figs, fish, soya beans, whole grains, curds, pulses etc. Antioxidants help fight stress better by preventing free radical damage. Take a multivitamin, or multimineral supplement daily. Take at least 500mg of vitamin C daily. Drink a glass of vegetable juice daily. Try yoga and meditation and massage for a couple of months. It will help to balance your emotions and deal with day-to-day problems better.

The level of anxiety can range from minor stress to sweating, and when it begins to negatively impact everyday functioning, it is advisable to seek expert care.

Dial up, speak and share if you are struggling with any mental issues.

Remember, you are not alone.

