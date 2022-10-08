Mental Health and our Skin and Hair: Our skin is the external manifestation of our inner well-being and our looks and appearances go a long way to making our mark in society. In a milder tone, stress is very well known to be harmful to skin health but leading psychiatrists from the world over have identified certain psychiatric conditions or mental disorders that directly affect the skin.Also Read - World Mental Day 2022: 5 Ways to Become Mentally Stronger in Life

More Than the Mind; It’s In the Brain

Mind is about functional processes whereas the brain is the ultimate powerhouse that controls our entire existence, including the mind. If there is some imbalance in the structure of the brain it will show in various forms, one important symptom being skin ailments. Also Read - World Mental Health Day 2022: 7 Must Know Myths Debunked

Mental health professionals have coined the term Psychodermatologic Disorder for this condition. It is formed of psycho (brain related)+derma (skin related). Psychodermatologic Disorder implicates a connection between the mental health and the skin. Also Read - Nightlife, 24x7 Functional Hotels, Restaurants And A Lot More For Delhi Soon; Details Inside

Psychodermatologic Disorder Categories

Psychodermatologic disorders are broadly divided into three categories, namely:

Psychophysiologic disorders

Primary psychiatric disorders

Secondary psychiatric disorders

Skin ailments such as psoriasis and eczema fall in the category of psychophysiologic disorders which reflect the emotional state of an individual, the most common being stress.

Hair is a part of skin and primary psychiatric disorders point towards skin disorder such as trichotillomania, also known as hair pulling disorder. The person suffering from this impulse disorder has a compulsive urge to pull out one’s hair, leading to visible hair loss, balding, and social harm. Major causes include depression and stress. The real problem is psychological whereas skin related symptoms are self-induced.

Secondary psychiatric disorders include people with major psychological disorders and who might develop serious disorders like depression, shame, frustration, and social phobia as a result of a disfigured skin. It has a severe negative impact on the self-worth and body image.

Treatment and Support

Mental disorders or psychiatric illnesses are completely curable and should not be viewed as some super-natural phenomenon. The patients should not be treated as abnormal or strange. They need understanding, support and professional intervention.

The psychiatrist will evaluate the person’s condition and after reaching a diagnosis would start with the treatment which might consist of medicines, psychotherapy and behavioral therapy, hypnosis, relaxation, meditation, and support groups.

Under no circumstances the advice and prescription be overlooked and treatment be continued as advised by the physician.