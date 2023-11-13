Home

Lifestyle

Mental Health And Infertility: How Fertility Treatments Increase Levels of Anxiety And Depression?

Mental Health And Infertility: How Fertility Treatments Increase Levels of Anxiety And Depression?

When undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) or other therapies, anxiety and sadness are more common in both men and women than in the general population.

Mental Health And Infertility: How Fertility Treatments Increase Levels of Anxiety And Depression?

Mental Health And Infertility: Infertility is defined as the inability to conceive even after 12 months of regular unprotected intercourse or impairment of a person’s capacity to reproduce either as an individual or a couple. Did you know that almost 15-16 per cent of couples are fighting with infertility? The feelings and reactions associated with these people may include anger, sadness, grief and or stress. They may feel isolated or stigmatized and find it difficult to be around couples with children. All these emotions lead to high levels of stress and negative hormones being released from the brain.

Trending Now

Men and women, both experience higher levels of anxiety and depression during IVF and infertility treatments. Dr Rachita Chawla Mukhi, Obgyn and infertility specialist, MS, DRM, Mukhi Hospital, Sonipat said, “High rates of failure in fertility treatments, the invasive nature of medicine, examinations, tests, and prolonged periods of treatment often lead to mood disorders and nonlinear variable periods of grief and self-doubt. These women often need to optimise mental health along with managing infertility, so it is important to seek treatment when symptoms are persistent or impairing.”

You may like to read

“The connection between distress and infertility may not follow a straightforward cause-and-effect pattern. It is also conceivable that women experience a sense of optimism or heightened hopefulness before starting infertility treatment, which may gradually shift over time towards feelings of low self-esteem and despair, particularly in cases where the process is prolonged,” the expert added.

While stress alone cannot be responsible for infertility, it has been seen that the stress hormone cortisol can affect menstrual cycle or reproductive function and thus should be kept at bay. Stress is known to reduce the oocyte quality by decreasing oestradiol, the female hormone production. However, no woman should ever be told that she can’t conceive due to the amount of stress she is having.

How to Combat Mental Stress While Going Through Infertility Treatments?

Counselling should begin before the patient starts any medical intervention to help with infertility. Social pressure may be averted by a supportive family member or friend. Also, the couple clearly needs to be informed about the inverse relationship between psychological stress and its adverse impact on fertility outcomes primarily affecting semen parameters and negative hormonal balance in females.

It’s important for individuals to allow themselves the space to cry and express their emotions. Likewise, their spouse or partner should have the opportunity to process and cope in a way that feels comfortable for them. It’s advisable to seek support from each other or from someone else you trust. It’s perfectly fine to seek comfort through hugs, massages, or to have moments of solitude when needed.

Collectively, including doctors, relatives, family members, friends, and society as a whole, it is imperative to exhibit greater compassion towards couples undergoing infertility treatment. Mental spiritual and physical health go hand in hand, and we should all strive towards making infertility treatment taboo-free.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.