Mental illness amounts to one-sixth of all health-related problems and it's a worldwide concern. The emotional, psychological, and social well-being of a person reflects his state of mental health. According to the research reports, 20 percent of the Indian population suffers from some sort of mental disorder.

At times, people are not even aware of the conditions where they might need to seek help from their friends, family, or even professionals. A report by the Indian Council of Medical Research shows that one of out every seven individuals in India suffers from a mental health concern. This can be depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, and others. Lack of sensitivity in society has a big role to play in it.

Amid the global health crisis, the present environment in the country has created panic and anxiety amongst most of the people. The recent survey by the Indian Psychiatry Society (IPS) highlights a sudden rise in patients suffering from some sort of mental illness. As the fear of COVID-19 spread increases so does the anxiety associated with it.

“The reluctance in considering mental health as a real problem has led to so many people feel dejected. Due to the stigma attached to it, people refrain to discuss their problems and confined it to themselves. One needs to be aware of his or her feelings and expressing it can ease the burden to some extent. Sharing and discussing the state of mind without inhibitions is the foremost step that should be followed,” says Dr. Akshay Kumar, Attending Consultant, Mental Health & Behavioral Science, Artemis Hospital.

While the nation is fighting to contain the outbreak of Coronavirus, the lockdown has made people jittery in its ways. The pandemic has severely hit the business cycles and economy. People are under constant fear of losing their businesses, jobs, or savings which has spiked the frustration, anxiety, distress level amongst them.

WHO had earlier cautioned that the pandemic and the restrictive measures taken up by many countries might impact on people’s mental well-being. Taking note of the situation, the Indian government has introduced helpline numbers for people who might face mental distress due to the ongoing situation in the country.