Christmas is around the corner and people are extremely excited to celebrate the day with much fervour. One of the most significant parts of the Christmas celebration is food. Without it, the joy seems incomplete. If you are fitness conscious or following a weight loss diet, you may be thinking that having sweets this December is far fetched. But that is not true. You can have all the fun like others without compromising on taste. You just need to mindful while having anything. If you want to follow your healthy eating goal, all you need to do is to know about some simple food swaps. Consider these healthy alternatives to prevent your diet and workout regime take a back seat. You can use them in place of the ingredients or food jam-packed with calories.

Red wine

Alcohol is one of the most important parts of the Christmas celebration. However, it can impact your health negatively, especially if you drink on a regular basis. During the Christmas holidays, you can replace this harmful beverage with red wine. It is known to have fewer calories than alcohol. Also, red wine contains an antioxidant called resveratrol, which potentially prevents damage to the blood vessel and reduces the level of bad cholesterol in the body.

Healthy pie

You can eat baked apples instead of an apple pie. This is because baked apple is easier to prepare and have fewer calories and fat than the apple pie. You can also have pumpkin pie instead of pecan pie.

Yogurt-based dips

Chips and veggies dipped in sour cream always taste good but that can be bad for your health. Therefore, you can swap this dip with the yogurt-based dip as it contains less fat and fewer calories. Yogurt also contains calcium, protein, and probiotics.