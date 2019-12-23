Christmas is an annual celebration that marks the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. The festivity is observed on December 25 every year with great enthusiasm and love. Christmas is celebrated by people of all-region and especially by those who follow Christianity. On this occasion, what is most common is elegantly decorated houses, shopping malls, offices, cafes, etc. During this year-end festival, people from across the world witness their cities immersed in red and white decoratives. It is a celebration of love and peace. Every year, on Christmas, people share gifts and wish good fortune to friends and family. One of the most important parts of Christmas is sweets. Christmas cake is a must for the celebration. If you wish to make a perfect cake but do not know the recipe, here we help you with that. Below, we tell you the recipe for a festive fruit cake. The steps to prepare it are super easy.

Ingredients:

1 kg of mixed dried fruit

1 orange (zest and juice)

1 lemon (zest and juice)

150ml brandy

Sherry

Whiskey or rum

1 tsp vanilla extract

100g ground almond

250g pack butter

1 tsp ground cinnamon

200g light soft brown sugar

175g plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

2 tsp mixed spice

4 large eggs

¼ tsp ground cloves

100g flaked almond

How to make it:

Mix dried fruits, alcohol, orange, butter, lemon, and brown sugar in a pan and let them set on medium heat. Once the mixture starts boiling, lower the heat and simmer for a few minutes. Set aside for 30 minutes to let the mixture cool down.

After the mixture is cool enough, add plain flour, almonds, cloves, baking powder, cinnamon, eggs, and vanilla extract in it. Stir the mixture well. Make sure there are no flour pockets.

Heat an oven. Take a deep 20 cm cake tin and line it inside out. Now, add the prepared mixture in the prepared tin. You can top it with a spatula and bake for 2 hours.

Take the cake out of the oven and make holes in it with the help of a spoon and add alcohol in them. Once the cake is completely cool, you can serve it.