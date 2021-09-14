Rihanna and her fashion has been a matter of great speculation and awe. She never leaves a stone unturned to look glamourous. She saves the best for the last. Appearing as the last celeb on Met Gala 2021, she wore an epic Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat. Her casual look turned out to be the true-blue American spirit.Also Read - Kendall Jenner Attends Met Gala 2021 in an Ultimate Naked Givenchy Gown Covered in Diamonds

However, memes have found their way. Her expensive Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat has been compared to a comfortable black quilt. Where Rihanna was compared to a quilt, her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky was compared to a bowl of cereals. The similarities will astonish you!

Check out the Tweets Here:

The culture needs credit for ASAP look! Thats how we come downstairs to make our cereal on the weekend 😩 #MetGala #asaprocky #rihannametgala https://t.co/6J4eInDYAr — DecaturSummers (@DecaturSummers) September 14, 2021



Rihanna has always been a fashion icon. Her attires have always been drop-dead gorgeous and bewitching. Riri wore a dramatic black ruffle dress with a beanie and Bulgari diamonds. The diamonds are worth 267 carats! Her boyfriend ASAP Rocky was no less than a fashion icon. His costume was quilt-inspired by ERL. The duo gave a quilt-fashion statement and we cannot take our eyes off such beauty.

It is an art to create outfits for Met Gala. This year’s Met Gala theme is In American: A Lexicon of Fashion. The celebs would dress up to honour the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute and in lieu to celebrate modern American fashion.