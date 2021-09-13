Met Gala is back again! A fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is known for the glamourous and fashionable biggest night out. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was cancelled last year, this year, the event is back with all shine and lustre. However, a larger and grander version of this gala will be taking place on May 2, 2022.Also Read - Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian Covers Her Face in Leather, Makes Jaws Drop Even Before The Red Carpet | See Viral Pics

Met Gala 2021: Theme

This year, the theme is based on the exhibition In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It pays tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The mega show has two parts, this is just one of the parts. It marks the importance and power of American Fashion. Also Read - Naomi Osaka Might Take a Break From Tennis

Andrew Bolton, the institute’s curator said that this year’s met is American fashion ‘undergoing a Renaissance’ and should be paid homage. He was elated by American designers to the responses he received on the social and political climate, diversified gender and inclusion of all body sizes. Also Read - Jil Teichmann Jumps 32 Places in WTA Rankings, Ashleigh Barty Consolidates Position at Top

Met Gala 2021: Host

Amanda Gorman, the 23-year-old US Presidential inaugural poet, Timothee Chalamet, 25-year-old Dune actor, Naomi Osaka, 23-year-old tennis champion and mental health activist, and Billie Eilish, 19-year-old singer and songwriter, will be hosting Met Gala 2021. The co-chair of the gala will be Anan Wintour, Head of Instagram Adam Mossari and designer Tom Ford, who may also dress several attending celebrities.

Due to the pandemic, the guest list is smaller than usual. The attendees have to show proof of vaccination and covid-19 negative test results. They should also be wearing masks all the time, except while eating. A lot of reports have suggested that the guest list will be youth-oriented.

Met Gala 2021: Where to Watch?

This red-carpet event will be live-streamed by Vogue at 5.30 pm (ET) and E! will be covering on television. As for the Indian viewers, the live stream will be hosted by actor and recording artist Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer, who is an actor, writer and director. It will go live around 3:00 AM (IST) on September 14 on Vogue’s Twitter.