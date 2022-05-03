Met Gala 2022: Cara Delevingne is known for her daring Met Gala Looks. This time, the actor left almost nothing to the imagination as she strolled the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday night. The 29-year-old model unzipped her red double-breasted jacket, revealing her bare chest and gold-painted body. In a cropped blazer inspired by the British soldier’s uniform from the mid-1800s, the Carnival Row actress embraced the regency era for her met gala look. Delevingne completed her look with satin heels and an eye-catching cane. She then spiced up the red carpet by displaying her gold pasties and painted gold body beneath her blazer.Also Read - Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla Turns Goddess in Exquisite Sabyasachi Saree With Metallic Bustier

Cara exuded confidence despite her startling appearance, even sticking her tongue out at cameras after going topless on the red carpet. The actor held a black cane with a gold handle in one hand and the jacket in the other. She wore silky high-waisted red trousers that matched her jacket to keep her bottom half hidden.

Her beautiful blonde hair was parted to the side and arranged very elegantly, loose waves that layered down her back and chest. She tucked some of it behind her ear to show off her unique earrings. She strutted around the large auditorium in a pair of stunning red platform shoes. To make the look even more dazzling, Cara affixed hoards of gems to her eyes in a cat-eye look. Shimmery shadow brushed across her brow bone and her lips were coated with milky pink lip gloss.

Cara walked with her cane in one hand, kept her golden chest totally hidden under her jacket. Only the tips of her painted hands and feet were visible. Outside her hotel, she took time to interact with her fans and even allowed photographers to practice photos before her red carpet appearance.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit also known as the Met Gala, is popularly regarded as the most reputable night for fashion. The gala is hosted traditionally on the first Monday of each May. Organized by the American fashion magazine Vogue, the gala welcomes celebrities from a wide range of fields, including film, fashion, music, television, sports, and social media.

The dress code for this year’s event is ‘gilded glamour,’ which relates to the theme of ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion,’ which is a follow-up to last year’s ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.’

What are your thoughts on Cara’s red carpet look?