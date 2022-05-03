Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla attended the Met Gala 2022 and represented India and its culture on the red carpet. Her desi avatar on the red carpet is surely winning over the desi internet. Poonawalla nailed the Gilded Glamour theme with much ease. She made heads turn in her direction in Sabyasachi’s custom gold handcrafted printed tulle saree with a floor-sweeping trail.Also Read - Met Gala 2022: Cara Delevingne Goes Topless, Strips of Her Jacket on Red Carpet

Natasha’s Sabyasachi-meets- Schiaparelli creation is one of a kind. She looks sensational in that outfit. Designer Sabyasachi took to his Instagram to share pictures of Natasha’s look. This year, the theme of Met Gala 2022 is in America: An Anthology in Fashion and the dress code is Gilded Glamour. Natasha looked like a goddess in that saree and she teamed it with a metallic bustier by Schiaparelli. Also Read - Blake Lively Trends Big as Her Met Gala 2022 Gown Changes From Copper to Blue, an Ode to The Statue of Liberty

Check out Natasha Poonawalla’s pictures from Met Gala 2022 here:

Designer Sabyasachi wrote, “For me the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala.”

He added, “Met Gala, themed ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, Natasha Poonawalla’s vision was to interpret the dress code ‘gilded glamour’ with an Indian gaze that revels in its multi-culturalism and authenticity.”

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania styled Natasha’s look. Her gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered came with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet.

The socialite accessorised her look with heavy assemblage of striking jewellery by Sabyasachi. The jewellery is a curation of custom pieces from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectibles from Sabyasachi’s Curiosity Art & Antiquity Project—crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones.

Poonawalla opted for nude and gold hues makeup which complemented her outfit.

Who is Natasha Poonawalla?

She is an Indian philanthropist and chairman of Villoo Poonawalla Foundation. She is the wife of Adar Poonawalla who is the CEO and executive director of Serum Institute of India.