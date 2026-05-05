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Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani stuns in a golden sculpted saree by Gaurav Gupta with 1,800 carats of diamonds- Pics

Isha Ambani makes a striking appearance on the global stage showcasing a blend of bold couture and fine jewellery craftsmanship that captures attention instantly.

Published date india.com Published: May 5, 2026 7:57 AM IST
email india.com By Ayush Srivastava email india.com twitter india.com
Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani stuns in a golden sculpted saree by Gaurav Gupta with 1,800 carats of diamonds- Pics
Isha Ambani at Met Gala 2026 (PC: Twitter)

India’s leading business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani‘s daughter Isha Ambani, made a powerful statement at the Met Gala as she arrived in a sculptural reinterpretation of the saree designed by Gaurav Gupta, turning traditional Indian wear into a bold couture expression. Embracing this year’s “Fashion is Art” theme, her look blended heritage with modern design sensibilities, presenting clothing as a form of living art where structure, jewellery, and drape merged into one striking silhouette that instantly drew attention on the global red carpet.

At the core of the ensemble was a jewellery-embedded blouse enriched with heirloom pieces from her mother, Nita Ambani’s private collection. The look featured more than 1,800 carats of diamonds along with emeralds, polki and kundan detailing, adding extraordinary richness to the outfit. It was paired with a handwoven gold tissue saree, one of the most timeless textiles in Indian tradition, known for its delicate craftsmanship and cultural significance.

See viral pictures of Isha Ambani’s Met Gala 2026 look here

*This copy is getting updated.*

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About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a seasoned Sub Editor at India.com (Zee Media), where he specializes in the high-octane world of global entertainment. With more than four years of experience in the media industry ... Read More

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