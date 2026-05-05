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Met Gala 2026: Manish Malhotra celebrates artisans with their 3D sculptures, names on his outfit, and layers a measuring tape

Met Gala 2026: Manish Malhotra celebrates artisans with their 3D sculptures, names on his outfit, and layers a measuring tape

Met Gala 2026: Manish Malhotra honoured Mumbai, the city shaped his career and gave him a cinema journey. He also called the outfit more than just a garment, describing it as a story of craftsmanship, memories, and teamwork.

Manish Malhotra flaunts sculptures at Met Gala (PC: Instagram)

Manish Malhotra returned to the Met Gala 2026 on Monday after making his debut at the event in 2025. This year, the designer used his outfit to pay tribute to Mumbai and the skilled artisans of India. Manish wore a specially designed black bandhgala paired with a grand cape that took around 960 hours to create and involved the work of over 50 artisans from Mumbai and Delhi. The outfit featured detailed threadwork, floral motifs, 3D artisan-inspired sculptures, measuring tape details, and even the signatures of the craftsmen who helped create the look. Sharing details about his outfit on Instagram, Manish said he wanted the look to be deeply personal and reflect Mumbai. This city shaped his career, cinema journey, and design sensibilities. He also called the outfit more than just a garment, describing it as a story of craftsmanship, memories, and teamwork.

Manish wrote, “For my appearance at the Met Gala, I wanted to create something deeply personal- a reflection of Mumbai, the city that has shaped my journey, my cinema, and my sense of design, along with the atelier that brings my vision to life every day- my work family. There is nothing like a classic Indian bandhgala- here layered with an architectural cape, brought to life over 960 hours by more than 50 artisans across Mumbai and Delhi. For me, this is more than a garment- it is a story of craft, memory, and collaboration.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)



On closer look, the cape reveals several names as well as motifs such as a local train, the Sea Link, and other elements from Mumbai’s skyline. That’s not all. He also added 3D sculptures of tailors working on machines on the shoulders of his cape – a move to assert Indian craftsmanship as a leading voice in global couture. The designers used a variety of techniques such as dori work, chikankari, kasab and zardozi to put together this rather special outfit. He wrote, “Dori, zardozi, chikankari, and kasab embroidery come together as a narrative. Woven into the piece are the names and signatures of the artisans themselves- a tribute to every hand and every moment that shaped it. Intricate hand-embroidery serves as references to Mumbai’s cinematic landmarks, while three-dimensional sculptural elements celebrate the artisans of his atelier who crafted the piece. This look is both a celebration and a reminder – of where we come from, and how Indian craftsmanship continues to find its place on a global stage”.

Karan Johar at Met Gala 2026: Enters like a king in Raja Ravi Varma-inspired art, and we can’t take our eyes off his striking cape – Pics

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

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Manish elevated the outfit with his signature MM brooch and collar pins. Notably, Manish is all set to open his first official flagship store in New York City. Isn’t this a proud moment for every Indian?

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