On Monday, Andrea Meza from Mexico won the title of Miss Universe 2020-21. The beauty pageant winner is a software engineer and she competed with 73 other contestants from all over the world to become the third women from the country to win the title. Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa crowned the Mexican beauty at the event held in Florida, USA. Also Read - Who is Adline Castelino? All You Need To Know About The Beauty Queen Who Represented India

The 69th edition of the event, which was held on Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood here, was a scaled-down affair in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The competition was postponed from late 2020 to May 2021 due to COVID-19. Also Read - Bollywood not on cards for Miss World

In the final round, the 26-year-old was asked to speak on the changing beauty standards. She answered: “We live in a society that is more than advanced, and as we advance as a society, we’ve also advanced with stereotypes.” Also Read - Manushi Chhillar overwhelmed with glorious reception

Adding: “Nowadays beauty isn’t only the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirit, but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves. Never permit someone to tell you that you’re not valuable.”

Brazil’s Julia Gama was named the first runner up while Janick Maceta from Peru was the second runner up at the pageant. India’s Adline Castelino, who earlier won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020 title, emerged as the 3rd runner up at the 69th edition of the Miss Universe contest.

According to the official Miss Universe website, the 26-year-old Meza was crowned by her predecessor Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa, who won the pageant in 2019.

When asked if she were the leader of her country, how she would have handled the pandemic, the Mexican contestant said there was “not a perfect way to handle this hard situation”.

“However, I believe that what I would have done is create a lockdown even before everything was that big. Because we lost so many lives and we can not afford that, we have to take care of our people. I would have taken care of them since the beginning,” Meza said in her response.

The pageant was live-streamed on Voot Select in India and is currently available on the platform.

India’s Adline Castelino, who earlier won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020 title, emerged as the 3rd runner up at the 69th edition of the Miss Universe contest.

(Agency inputs included)