Remember The Microscopic LV Bag That Could Pass Eye of a Needle? It Just Got Auctioned at a Price of an International Trip! Check the Price Here

It is not just a bag, it is a 'work of art' that just got sold at a price that wouldn't even fit the mini bag itself!

Viral LV Microscopic bag was recently auctioned and price is unbelievable!

The ways of the world never fail to surprise us with their antics, quirks and ingenuity. It was not very long ago when the world was presented with a minibag, yet again. In the realm of fashion, mini bags have become the new accessory that is not necessarily purposed to keep cash, handkerchief or lipstick! Just like the perfect ring, bags are the new trinkets, if one may say. Earlier this month, Brooklyn-based company MSCHF released a microscopic bag (and when we say microscopic it actually requires a microscope!) that is a rendition of Louis Vuitton’s OnTheGo tote. It is a yellow-green neon-coloured handbag that has LV’s insignia embossed on it.

It was due for auction in the last week of June in the auction from Pharrell Williams’s auction house, Joopiter. And, (hold your breath) it was auctioned for a whopping price of $63,570 that is over Rs 51 lakhs. According to the New York Post, the unidentified purchaser also received a microscope and a built-in digital display for viewing.

Speaking with the New York Times, MSCHF’s chief creative officer Kevin Wiesner said, he group never asked Louis Vuitton for permission but noted Pharrell’s adoration for strangely-sized clothing. “Pharrell loves big hats, so we made him an incredibly small bag,” he told the paper.

LV MICROSCOPIC BAG AUCTIONED AT OVER RS 51 LAKHS

In a statement alongside the auction listing, MSCHF stated, “Previous small leather handbags have still required a hand to carry them — they become dysfunctional, inconveniences to their ‘wearer,'” the listing says. “Microscopic Handbag takes this to its full logical conclusion. A practical object is boiled down into jewelry, all of its putative function evaporated; for ury objects, useability is the angels’ share.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSCHF (@mschf)

From Lizzo’s miniature bag to Louis Vuitton wrist bag, just when we thought how smaller a bag could be, MSCHF was here with an answer.

LV MICROSCOPIC BAG DETAILS

It is a neon tote bag that is a replica of an LV bag collection OnTheGo tote. The bag measures 657 by 222 by 700 micrometres, making it smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, according to New York Times.

MSCHF in their Instagram post said, ” They captioned it as, “Smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small you’ll need a microscope to see it. There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturization. As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier. (sic)”

The designer MSCHF is known for its cheeky and quirky ideas. From Birkinstocks to comically large big red boots, they just keep adding more unique things on their list of antics.

WHAT THE PEOPLE THINK OF THIS MICROSCOPIC BAG AUCTION

Here is what people thinkof it on the internet!

Today someone purchased a microscopic LV bag for $63,000. Not only can they not use this bag but they can’t see it either. #EatTheRich https://t.co/nZ5DGRUfxU — Monica 💚💚💚 (@BlackBernieBabe) July 1, 2023

People still think, it was a joke though.

I also spent over US$63K on the microscopic LV bag. pic.twitter.com/L8wky3UChv — Marcus Chhan (@MarcusChhan) June 30, 2023

Where would one actually put it though?

does the person who dropped $64k on the microscopic LV bag let me play with it? (most definitely i will eat it) https://t.co/NhbwfhkdpJ pic.twitter.com/VyiXfNl4oa — Piya Sinha-Roy (@PiyaSRoy) June 28, 2023

And meme game gets only better.

And I’m over here trying to get an affordable book to sell meanwhile LV can sell a microscopic bag — Myles (@MAntBIII) June 29, 2023

Would you purchase a bag that costly or prefer that bucket list trip?!

