Home

Lifestyle

Milan Fashion Week 2024’s Unconventional Theme: Trash and Food Thrown at Models During Ramp Walk – Video Goes Viral

Milan Fashion Week 2024’s Unconventional Theme: Trash and Food Thrown at Models During Ramp Walk – Video Goes Viral

Milan Fashion Week 2024 has witnessed a lot of glamour, dazzling fits and innovation at peak. But, the much-awaited Avavav show added the colour of drama where models were thrown trash at. WATCH

Milan Fashion Week 2024 Viral Video: Bucket Full of Trash and Pinch of Drama Splattered on Models Walking on Runway

Milan Fashion Week 2024 is inching to a culmination for its spring collection. The Milan runaway witnessed a host of creativity, innovation dripping in every walk, every show. There was galmour, dazzle, elegance and innovation. What else would you expect at a fashion week? A hint of drama was added in the week when the brand Avavav stayed true to its unconventional way of presentation. This time Avavav models were splattered and splashed with trash and food. According to a post on Milan Fashion Week’s official Instagram handle, “The show performance included rubbish thrown at the models as a metaphor of the rejection and hatred on social media.”

Trending Now

The brand has always walked untrodden paths with deeper meaning attached to it. This time it was all about the social media trolling and ‘trash comments ‘ that are hurled at models, fashion designers etc.

You may like to read

Milan Fashion Week 2024: Trash Thrown At Models – WATCH

The video has taken the internet by storm as the video of models being hurled trash at. Guests were handed gloves and buckets of trash to hurl at the models as a part of the performance. In the video, Avavav models are seen in ripped clothes wadding through the trash. Food was also splashed and a model even slipped while walking the runway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erivelton Albino Hosken Silva (@eriveltonhoskenstylist)

This unconventional approach has left the internet divided. A user commented, “Spilling drinks into the Model’s Face is disrespectful & humiliating. The Model there is to sell clothes, to showcase them, not be disrespected this way. Would any Editor, Celebrity, Movie Star or Blogger feel good if anyone would spill a drink in their face publicly? I doubt that. This isn’t Art, this isn’t Fashion it’s Disrespect. You need Models for the shows yet you promote this as “it’s Okay”. It’s not Okay!”

“I am confused now. Are you expressing your sadness regarding the hatred you get on your communication platforms or are you insulting yourself before the critics comment about this collection? I feel this is quite humiliating for the models,” another added.

While people mostly thought it to be disrespectful, on the other hand some people are of the school of thought, “Very artistic and creative.” Another user wrote, “Always love @avavav show! So surprising and full of objectiveness.”

This is not the first time the brand up has put up such a dramatic performance. Last year, the models were not just walking, they took the ‘RUN’ in the runway too seriously. Last year it was themed as ‘ No time to design, no time to explain.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AVAVAV (@avavav)

Fashion weeks never have a dull moment and that we can surely see!

What do you think of this unconventional approach?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.