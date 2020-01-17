Have you suffered from mild traumatic brain injury? Exposure to blue light therapy may help you. This is what a recent study conducted at the University of Arizona has stated. According to the research, “Daily exposure to blue wavelength light each morning helps to re-entrain the circadian rhythm so that people get better, more regular sleep.”

And the improvement in sleep helps in better cognitive function, brain cells’ repair, and reduced day time sleepiness. Most of the people sustaining a mild traumatic brain injury complaints of having sleep problems. Exposing yourself to blue light in the morning actually reduces the production of a chemical called melatonin, a hormone that prepares your brain to go to sleep and makes you feel drowsy.

According to the scientists of the study, “When you are exposed to blue light in the morning, it shifts your brain’s biological clock so that in the evening, your melatonin will kick in earlier and help you to fall asleep and stay asleep.” Being able to sleep every day at the same time can help your body and brain to effectively coordinate repair processes.

After suffering from a concussion, most of the people go through certain post-concussion symptoms like headache, nausea, anxiety, stress, etc. You can get rid of them by opting for some natural remedies. Read on to know about them.

Lavender essential oil

Migraine headaches are the most prevalent post-concussive symptom. The use of lavender essential oil can help get rid of this problem. You can use it by diffusing it in the inside air. The lavender essential oil has been scientifically proven to calm you down and effectively reduce anxiety and nausea.

Fis oil

Being rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish oil can speed up the healing of concussions, says a study published in the journal Neuromolecular Medicine. To use fish oil for this purpose, you do not need to take omega-3 fatty acids’ supplements but just consume food (almonds, soy, salmon) rich in this nutrient.