Do you feel burning sensation while peeing? Do you also experience an intense and urgent need to pee? If yes, you are most probably suffering from a urinary tract infection. It is a common occurrence, especially in women. Thanks to their shorter urethra than men, that is responsible for flushing out the urine. It is mostly caused by two strains of bacteria namely E.coli and Staphylococcus saprophyticus. Notably, a urinary tract infection can occur in any part of your urinary tract like bladder, kidneys, or ureter. The condition is also characterised by symptoms including bloody and smelly pee, fever, pain while peeing, etc. In severe cases, antibiotics are given to the patients to recover. However, in mild cases, even simple home remedies can be helpful. Here, we tell you about them.

Stay hydrated

Being hydrated is essential for your normal body functions. And, it becomes even more important during a urinary tract infection. Increasing fluid intake in this condition can help your body flush out the waste material from the body and keep essential electrolytes intact to it. Additionally, a high intake of fluid can prevent further bacterial function.

Eat vitamin C rich food

Vitamin C is known to boost your immunity. Also, it helps you fight against urinary tract infection by increasing the acidity of your urine. Present in food like oranges, broccoli, chili pepper, guava, etc., vitamin C can also reduce the pH of your urine. This makes it difficult for bacteria to thrive there.

Increase the intake of probiotics

Probiotics are live bacteria present in yogurt, kimchi, pickles, kefir etc. They have been scientifically proven to help in getting rid of a urinary tract infection. Also, their daily intake reduces your risk of getting the infection. Probiotics have antibacterial effects and they reduce the pH of your urine.