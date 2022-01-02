Miley Cyrus has made fashion headlines right at the beginning of the new year 2022. While performing for NBC New Year’s Eve special titled Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Miley Cyrus experienced a wardrobe malfunction while performing. Right in the middle of the performance, she experienced a wardrobe malfunction which she handled very well, professionally. The moment took place after Cyrus performed her hit We Can’t Stop and transition to another popular tune Party in the U.S.A.Also Read - Free Britney Spears Campaign: Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey And Other Celebs Likely To Launch A Legal Fund

According to People Magazine, the 29-year-old singer quickly improvised and change her attire, all while continuing on with her set.

As she strutted around the stage in a silver outfit, Cyrus could be seen holding onto her top as she sang the opening lyrics of the song, before she then made her way backstage as her backup singers and band continued to play.

“Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” Cyrus quipped, channelling the lyrics to the 2009 song. “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage,” she added in between lyrics.

“Thank you so much, everybody, thank you. Tonight’s show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resilience shouldn’t end here. Let’s bring that into the New Year with us,” Cyrus said at the end of the program.

She added, “We’ve all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let’s see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party.”

As per People Magazine, the special, which aired live on NBC and live-streamed on Peacock, was filmed in Miami as the nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge of the omicron variant. Cyrus stated at the beginning of the show that the entire crowd was vaccinated.

‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ came from Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and saw Pete Davidson serve as co-host. Cyrus and television producer Lindsay Shookus also signed on as executive producers.

(With inputs from ANI)