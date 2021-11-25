Fitness Routine: Milind Soman, an Indian supermodel is all set to make new fitness records. He has raised the bar of fitness goals soaring high by cycling 80km in 3 hours and 15 min. He has once again proved that to make new records, you need to let go of your laziness and lethargy. Milind has never failed to surprise people and his fans with his dedication and hard work.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Want to Lose Weight But Hate Running? Try This 3 Easy Exercises

Taking it to Instagram, he shared a couple of pictures. He posed with his friend Dhiren Bontra. The duo was snapped with their bicycles and helmet on. The caption read,” 8 0km in 3hrs 15min this morning with my friend @dhirenbontra 🙂 last ride was 65km in Kashmir a couple of months ago and before that, Ultraman four years ago !” Also Read - Cough And Cold Remedies For Winters: 5 Dos And Don'ts to Protect Your Kids Before Severe Cold Kicks in

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Also Read - Step by Step Skincare Routine For Day And Night During Winters, Thank Us Later!

He continued,” But of course lots of other stuff for a few minutes every day so I can stay fit enough to do this #fightlazylifelong and every day! (sic)” Milind posed with his bicycle. He had worn a black rounded t-shirt with a pair of bicycle shorts. He has also worn gloves that added an athleisure looks.

What Are The Benefits?

Cycling leads to an increase in cardiovascular fitness like strengthening muscle and flexibility. It also helps in decreasing stress levels and improving body posture and coordination. It is essential for people who are working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also helps in improving the prevention and management of diseases like heart attack, stroke, depression, cancer cells, diabetes, arthritis and obesity. Along with this, cycling helps in improving joint mobility, decreasing body fat levels and strengthening the bones.

He concluded the post on a promising note. “Long ride coming up soon ! Stay tuned for something i have never done before (sic),” with a smiley emoticon.