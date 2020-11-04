Actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has turned 55 today! The actor ringed in his birthday by running on the beach- Naked. Milind posted a picture of himself as he ran on the beach, flaunting his sculpted body. Wishing himself a happy birthday, Milind wrote, “Happy birthday to me 😀…55 and running !” Also Read - Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Swears by Chakrasana, 5 Reasons Why You Should Also Perform This Yoga Asana

The shot has been clicked by his wife Ankita Konwar.

Fans on social media, couldn’t stop gushing and wished him a Happy Birthday. A user wrote, Happy birthday my teenage crush!

Wife Ankita also showered love on social media and wished the 55-year-old, a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day. Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run #happybirthday #birthdayboy #love #55 #foreverlove #celebration #runnersofinstagram #goa.”



If you go back in the past, Milind loves clicking nude shots. The actor made headlines back in the 90s, for doing a nude photoshoot with former Miss India Madhu Sapre for a Tuff shoe commercial. Although, that commercial landed the two in the middle of a controversy and a case was lodged which went on for 14 years.

Here, wishing Milind A very Happy Birthday!