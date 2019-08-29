To maintain good cardiovascular health once one undergoes surgery, it is strongly advised that the patient should get rid of their faulty lifestyle habits, and embrace heart-healthy habits. You must not forget to take medications prescribed by your doctor. Below mentioned are some heart-friendly tips which you can follow, and keep your heart in top shape, according to Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Cardio-Thoracic Surgeon, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.

In minimally invasive bypass surgery, there is less blood loss, lower risk of infection, less pain and trauma, shorter hospital stay and faster recovery time. Normal recovery after conventional open-heart surgery is 6 to 8 weeks; in minimally invasive surgery it is 2 to 3 weeks. One who undergoes it can resume his/ her daily activities within 3 weeks. There are smaller and less noticeable scars. Here, no bones are cut, so there will be quick retaining of the functions and a positive effect on breathing.

Quitting smoking or any form of tobacco is the best gift you can give yourself! Your habit of smoking can damage the lining of your arteries, causing a buildup of fatty material which is known as atheroma, that can narrow your artery, and lead to a heart attack or a stroke.

You should keep a close watch on your cholesterol levels, as this can increase your risk of heart disease. You must take the necessary steps to bring your numbers down. You will be shocked to know that uncontrolled high blood pressure and blood sugar (diabetes)can take a toll on your heart in several ways. It can put you at the risk of Coronary artery disease. Thus, to maintain the healthy function of your heart, you must maintain a healthy weight, and eat a well-balanced diet which is incorporated with fresh fruits and vegetables.

Doing daily exercises for 40 minutes including walking, swimming, cycling, yoga etc. will be of help. Likewise, participating in a cardiac rehabilitation program, as recommended by your doctor, and following-up with him/her regularly will be helpful for your heart.