For Mira Kapoor, fashion and comfort go hand-in-hand. She always votes for fuss-free and hassle-free looks. Her videos on Instagram works like a charm for women who do not have a lot for makeup. In her recent video, she posted her makeup routine which is easy, minimal and less tedious.

Instagram, the next stop for fashion, glamour, and everything glittery, Mira Kapoor shares her makeup routine that can be under a minute! Her Instagram caption reads," On most days I like to go makeup free and when I do get dressed up (counting on my fingers) my makeup is usually minimal. I never wear foundation, and play up my eyes and keep the lips natural and nude – My hunt for the perfect nude is always on, because day or night that's my go-to colour!"

Mira further says that she also adds a pop of pink which gives her face a healthy appearance and that is how she applies her rouge. She adds, " As for brows, it's usually a comb through with a spoolie and barely there filling since I keep my brows thick."

Check out Her Instagram Post Here:

In her video, she also adds her makeup process, step by step. She reveals that she prefers using her fingers as brushes give her a hard time. She said, “So it pretty much takes me a minute to get it all done! I struggle with brushes, and my fingers get it done quicker.”

Not to forget, Mira also shares her list of products that she has used. Her caption reads, “@hudabeauty Warm Nudes palette, @lovecolorbar eye pencil in Marsala (FAV. I don’t think I’ll ever go back to black. She’s been with me for over 4 years now) ,@kaybykatrina eyeshadow pencil , @ctilburymakeup lip pencil used as a lipstick , @fentybeauty lip gloss, @shiseido blush, @benefitindia brow pencil.”

Undoubtedly, this quick makeup routine is easier for date night and a perfect night out with friends. For beginners, this can be their makeup tutorial guide as well!

What is your quick make-up routine?