If you scroll down Mira Rajput's Instagram page, you will know that she loves working out and for her yoga is the way of life. The social media and fitness enthusiasts often post videos and pictures on her social media motivating her fans and followers. Mira's latest yoga asana took everyone on the internet by surprise. In the picture, she can be seen in the middle of a Sarvangasana.

The picture was captured by her kids Misha and Zain. Along with her pictures, she wrote a lengthy note, encouraging people to take fitness seriously and why it shouldn't be ignored. In the post, she also talked about how parents should set the right example for their kids and have conversations about successes and failures.

An excerpt of her note read, "On this World Health Day remember you are your biggest cheerleader and your body, mind and soul is for you to look after. So feed it with good thoughts, good food, sufficient activity and adequate rest."

Check out her post:

She added, “When your kids watch both your successes and your failures – mine captured this tough moment – it’s the intention that sets an example. Train, drink your kadha and meditate – cause they’re watching!”

Earlier, Mira shared another video where she can be seen working out with a ball. Husband Shahid Kapoor also commented on her picture, he wrote, “Were you imagining my face instead of the wall ? 👻”, Mira responded by saying, “@shahidkapoor nahhhhh you know I love your face 💋”

