Mira Rajput Kapoor is known for her quintessential style and charisma. With her bewitching beauty and sartorial choices, she has always won hearts of fashion police and fans. Mira flaunted her fashion choices this wedding season. From saree to printed suits, she aced it all. Recently, she was attending Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur's wedding. Sanah married Mayank Pahwa in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday. For the occasion, she wore a floral ensemble and left the internet dazed.

She posed for the photo in a printed kurta set. The printed kurta set is from the shelves of designer of Masaba Gupta's clothing label. Wondering about the price and where you can get it? We have you covered.

Check Out The Instagram Post

Mira wore a classic ensemble with beige shade that featured mustard yellow and green floral prints. For the occasion, she chose an anarkali kurta set that was adorned with culotte pants and matching dupatta. The anarkali featured embellished front slit, pleated fine detailing on the front, flowy silhouette, full sleeves and lace studded on the hem and cuffs.

Mira paired her kurta with matching loose silhouette pants with fine lace detailing on the hem. Along with it, she wore an organza dupatta decorated with floral print, lace borders and beige backdrop that completed her ensemble.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. You can get your hands on this outfit at the House of Masaba’s website and it will cost Rs 25,000. Check it out here.

Mira chose minimal accessories. She chose pearl drop earrings, rings, a metallic watch and embellished juttis. For hair, she side parted her tresses. For makeup, she chose rosy pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, dainty bindi and glowing skin.