Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are back in the bay after spending quality time together in Goa. The couple has been sharing a bunch of pictures from their romantic getaway. Recently, Mira took to her Instagram to share more pictures from her trip, she looks phenomenal in abstract co-ords set. The couple never leaves a chance to show PDA on social media. As soon as Mira posted pictures, Shahid dropped an adorable comment which will make you go Aww, you guys. Also Read - Katrina Kaif in Red Sports Bra and Tights is Setting Fitness Goals, Does Pilates with Yasmin Karachiwala- Watch Video

Mira captioned her post, “Look for the magic in every moment ✨”, Shahid’s comment on his wife’s post is winning the internet, he wrote, “I see it in your eyes”. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan is Feeling Flirtatious, Soaks The Sun in Maldives Wearing Blue Printed Monokini Worth Rs. 4,200

Check out Mira’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)



Mira’s red and blue separates had a print bustier and a hand micro pleated asymmetric skirt. Mira is wearing Saaksha & Kinni for her holiday in Goa. Mira tied her hair in a messy bun and opted for no-makeup. Mira’s outfit and the look is giving us major beach vibes. If you loved Mira’s outfit then you can buy it too. It’s available on Saaksha & Kinni’s website and is worth Rs 20,000. Check it out:

Mira is putting her best sartorial foot forward. She posted another picture from the trip donning a black and white outfit and posing with an umbrella. She captioned it, “Gossip is the Devil’s telephone. Best to just hang up. No Schitt I had to do this at The Postcard Hotel, Moira (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding ceremony.

What do you think of Mira’s beach fashion? Yay or Nay?