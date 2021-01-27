Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are back in the bay after spending quality time together in Goa. The couple has been sharing a bunch of pictures from their romantic getaway. Recently, Mira took to her Instagram to share more pictures from her trip, she looks phenomenal in abstract co-ords set. The couple never leaves a chance to show PDA on social media. As soon as Mira posted pictures, Shahid dropped an adorable comment which will make you go Aww, you guys. Also Read - Katrina Kaif in Red Sports Bra and Tights is Setting Fitness Goals, Does Pilates with Yasmin Karachiwala- Watch Video
Mira captioned her post, “Look for the magic in every moment ✨”, Shahid’s comment on his wife’s post is winning the internet, he wrote, “I see it in your eyes”. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan is Feeling Flirtatious, Soaks The Sun in Maldives Wearing Blue Printed Monokini Worth Rs. 4,200
Check out Mira’s post:
Mira’s red and blue separates had a print bustier and a hand micro pleated asymmetric skirt. Mira is wearing Saaksha & Kinni for her holiday in Goa. Mira tied her hair in a messy bun and opted for no-makeup. Mira’s outfit and the look is giving us major beach vibes. If you loved Mira’s outfit then you can buy it too. It’s available on Saaksha & Kinni’s website and is worth Rs 20,000. Check it out:
Mira Kapoor is wearing Saaksha & Kinni for her holiday in Goa.
Mira is putting her best sartorial foot forward. She posted another picture from the trip donning a black and white outfit and posing with an umbrella. She captioned it, “Gossip is the Devil’s telephone. Best to just hang up. No Schitt I had to do this at The Postcard Hotel, Moira (sic).”
Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding ceremony.
What do you think of Mira’s beach fashion? Yay or Nay?