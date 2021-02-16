Mira Kapoor in Rs 78,500 Metallic Saree Raises The Glamour Quotient in Her BFF’s Wedding

Mira Rajput had a gala time attending her best friend’s wedding and treated her fans with stunning pictures of her gorgeous self. Mira, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor posted several pictures and videos on her Instagram handle giving us a sneak peek of all the fun. For the wedding, Mira opted to wear a metallic structured saree by ace designer Amit Aggarwal. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Wears a Meme-Worthy Dress on a Press Tour, Where Are Her Hands Though?

Mira glistens in a gorgeous saree and left us in awe. Mira shared a picture of herself and her bride squad having a big laugh. Mira can be seen posing with a makeup brush and she captioned her post, “Bride Squad”. Mira also shared a close up look of her metallic pre-stitched saree which had a structured palla. She paired the saree with a metallic bustier. The blush colour saree looks flawless on Mira. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Ravishing Photos in Red Hot Saree Set Fashion Goals For B-Town Divas

Check out the pictures:

For the glam, Mira kept her makeup subtle with smokey eyes, glossy lips, and eyebrows on fleek. She wore her hair down for the ceremony. She accessorised her look with a diamond-emerald bracelet and earrings.

What’s the price of Mira’s saree?

Designer Amit Aggarwal’s metallic structured saree is available on his official website for buying. It is worth Rs 78,500. The saree comes in metallic fabric and is pre-stitched.

Check out the price of Mira’s metallic saree here:

For other functions, Mira wore a pastel pink saree and teamed it with heavily embroidered blouse. She accessorised her look with matching earrings. She looks stunning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Fan clubs of Shahid and Mira couldn’t stop appreciating Mira’s glamorous avatar. They showered Mira with compliments. A user wrote, “The most beautiful woman in the world,” while another user wrote, “So preety mira mam. please show ur dress”

What are your thoughts on Mira’s metallic saree?