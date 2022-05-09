Mira Rajput has always made heads turn, even when she was a complete newcomer in the industry. Her first appearance as Shahid Kapoor’s fiancee was the talk of the town, and everyone couldn’t get enough of how stunning she looked! Even though she’s been out in the public eye for over five years now, Mira Rajput has recently become a social media sensation. She isn’t afraid to share anything on social media, whether it’s her bare skin, her ideas on beauty, or her fitness lifestyle. Her followers adore the natural beauty and fitness tips she gives, and believe us when we say that they are both simple and effective.Also Read - Alia Bhatt in a Hurry at Airport, Tells Paps 'Chalo Chalo Abhi Please', Kunal Khemmu Flaunts His Tattoo | Watch Video

This article will reveal some of her favourite beauty hacks that she swears by. Also Read - 5 Home Remedies to Whiten Your Teeth Naturally, Recommended by Shahnaz Husain

5 DIY beauty Hacks to Steal From Mira Rajput

Accept All-Natural Products

A simple glance through Mira Rajput’s Instagram profile reveals her love for all-natural home remedies for skincare. She doesn’t believe in feeding and treating her skin with branded products or chemicals. From organic skincare companies to DIY recipes, she goes for all-natural products for her skincare. Mira Rajput is a big believer in the good old conventional ways of living, at least when it comes to beauty, which is why we find her favoring natural ayurvedic skin treatments over all others. Also Read - Can Dermal Fillers Make You Look Younger and Fresh? An Expert Explains

Less Is More

Mira’s makeup process is not only basic but also quick. She stays away from heavy cosmetics like foundation, concealers, and blushes. She cleanses her face with a gentle cleanser and moisturizes it deeply. Her usual makeup routine consists of eyeliner and tinted lip oil. We love how she always keeps it minimal and still manages to look stunning.

Fitness comes First

For Mira Rajput, fitness comes first She doesn’t take no for an answer when it comes to fitness. Her attitude is in the right place since she understands the impact of fitness on both internal and exterior wellness. This may appear to be the hardest lesson for lazy girls to learn, yet it is well worth the effort.

Natural Hair-Care

Mira Rajput’s hair has just flawless hair quality. Her hair is usually left open, which turns out to be beautiful waist-length waves. Want to know what goes behind Mira’s flawless? She combines coconut oil, fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, amla powder, and neem powder with a few hibiscus leaves and two hibiscus blossoms. She boils all of these ingredients and then cools them before applying them to her hair. “I’ve always seen hibiscus as a hair pack ingredient, so why not make your own?” she says.

Nothing compares to Simple beauty:

Besides Ayurveda, you’ll also find Mira keeping away from a lot of skincare and beauty trends. She prefers uncomplicated, clean, and skin-friendly products that get the job done without the need for complexities or processes. She favours homemade face masks, natural and organic beauty products, and skin-friendly makeup.

Which beauty hack of Mira Rajput has inspired you? Tell us in the comments below