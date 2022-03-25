The Lakme Fashion 2022 has seen numerous designers coming up with unique ideas. The third day of Lakme Fashion Week 2022 was the same. This year, designers showed picturesque collections. Stars like Soha Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shruti Haasan and Mrunal Thakur were seen as showstoppers on Day 1 and 2 of the fashion weeks. On Friday, Mira Rajput wife of Shahid Kapoor walked the ramp for Aisha Rao’s label. For the event, she wore a lehenga set that featured mixed textures, vibrant colours, exuberant elements and this makes the perfect ensemble for summer wedding.Also Read - Mira Rajput Flaunts Her Love For Floral This Wedding Season in Anarkali Set Worth Rs 25K

Mira wore designer Aisha Rao's latest collection called Divergence. It made several heads turn during the show. Her ramp walk pictures and videos went viral and social media and fans could not keep calm anymore.

For the event, she wore a sleeveless bralette with broad asymmetric straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, intricate multi-coloured embroidery that is inspired by the nature and a cropped midriff hem.

She paired it up with a matching lehenga set that adorned with multi-coloured embroidery and embellishments whose true source of was inspired by nature. For accessories, she chose silver stacked bracelets, rings and hanging earrings.

For makeup, she chose a coral eye shadow, sleek back open wet hairdo, beige lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, on-fleek brows and mascara adorned lashes.

As per the Lakme Fashion Week’s Instagram, Aisha Ra0’s SS’22 collection is a transcendental escape to an earth-friendly dreamland imagined with fantastical prints, textures and mood-boosting colours.” It is also “slow, planet-conscious fashion with unrestrained glamour.”