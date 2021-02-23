Embracing motherhood is the most beautiful feeling in the world. But it is a struggle to achieve a healthy weight post-baby. It is anyway a lot taking care of a newborn, adjusting your body to a new routine, and recovering from childbirth. Returning to a healthy weight post-delivery is important. If you are looking for inspiration to get on to your post-pregnancy fitness journey, then take a cue from Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput. Also Read - Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy Share First Glimpse of Their Baby Boy Aaravv With Quirky Video | Watch

The mother of two has lost extra pounds which she gained during her pregnancy and is back in perfect shape. This has taken a lot of fans by surprise. During an Ask Me Anything session on her official Instagram handle, Mira was asked by her fans 'How did you lose weight after pregnancy?'. To which, she responded saying, "I get asked this question. It was slow it did take time. But the most important thing is eating right, the correct portion, and working out. Nothing replaces it."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in July 2015. They are blessed with two kids- Misha and Zain. During her Q&A session, she was asked how she got the scar on her forehead. She responded, "So I was three, like all kids, jumping on the bed. I fell, hit the corner of the bed and then I got this mark."

Mira enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and often shares tidbits about her life. She recently attended her BFF’s wedding wearing a stunning metallic structured saree by ace designer Amit Aggarwal. She glistens in a gorgeous saree and left us in awe. Mira shared a picture of herself and her bride squad having a big laugh.

During the Instagram session, Mira was also asked by her fans who wins the arguments between her and Shahid. To which she quipped, “Me! Who else?”.