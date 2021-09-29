Prints have always been in trend. The difficult part is acing the print trend with minimalism. Mira Rajput Kapoor nails this trend. Her printed mini dress is perfect for date wear and chill night out wear types.Also Read - Deepika Padukone’s Rs 2790 Animal Print Sweater From Her Latest Shoot is Bookmark-Worthy

Taking it to Instagram, she posted a picture. She looked adorable dress donned with beautiful and unconventional patterns. Her ensemble is from the shelves of fast-fashion label Appapop. Also Read - Kate Middleton Wears The Sparkliest Gown in The History of Royal Fashion as She Attends World Premiere of 'No Time To Die' in London | See Pics

Check out Her Instagram:

Mira’s outfit is perfect for date wear or beachwear. You can also pair it up with a trench coat and a thigh-high boot. This perfect outfit can be worn on any occasion right from a date night to a chill night with friends.

This cute little dress has a square neckline, asserted waist, extravagant raised shoulder and bodycon. This attire has a quirky shade game. The green print on ivory shade makes her look like a dream.

Wondering the price of the outfit? We have you covered. This outfit is available on the website of Appapop and costs Rs. 6,999.

Mira finished her looks with stacked bracelets, rings and heart-shaped earrings. She has always appreciated the art of minimalism. For makeup, she wore glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara, glowing skin and glittery eye shadow. She tied her hair in a neat ponytail.

What do you think of Mira’s attire?