Mira Rajput lehenga saree pics: Mira Rajput Kapoor shared pictures of her stunning look from sister-in-law Sanah Kapoor’s wedding. She dressed up in an embellished white lehenga that came with a saree-like drape, a matching dupatta and blouse. Mira teamed it up with a pair of statement earrings. For the rest of the glam, she stayed true to her subtle style and looked graceful at the wedding.Also Read - Shahid Kapoor Pens Note, Shares Pic With Sister Sanah Kapur Post Wedding With Mayank Pahwa- See Photos From D-Day

Mira’s white sparkly lehenga is by designer Ritika Mirchandani. It’s a designer lehenga saree in the net and georgette fabric. As described by the designer, Mira chose to wear an ivory lehenga saree with all-over embroidery and lace trim at the pallu. The outfit is available for buying on the website and is priced at Rs 168,000. Check out Mira looking fabulous in this lovely lehenga saree: Also Read - Pankaj Kapur’s Daughter Sanah to Marry Manoj Pahwa’s Son Mayank; Supriya Pathak-Ratna Pathak Dance to ‘Mathe Te Chamkan’- See Inside Pics And Videos

Shahid‘s half-sister Sanah Kapur got married to Mayank Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa’s son. The families were stationed in Mahabaleshwar for the wedding festivities on Wednesday. Sharing the first pictures of the bride online, Mira took to Instagram and wrote, “In a garden of love, there was magic ✨ Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank 💕 wishing you both the intensity love you brought alive today, every day (sic).”

