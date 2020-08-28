What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of HIV? Is it death? If yes, you should know about a recent miracle that may change your way of thinking and give all the HIV patients, a ray of hope. Also Read - Newborn contracts HIV infection from father: Study

Loreen Willenburg, a 66-year-old woman from California, who contracted HIV back in 1992 is no longer carrying the virus. She could be the first person who got cured of this lethal infection without any medical treatment. Yes, you read it right. Loreen was a part of an "elite controller" group that had less than 0.5 per cent of HIV infected people whose immune systems do an exceptional job of antiviral drugs and suppress HIV preventing it from replicating and being detectable.

According to a study published in the journal Nature, Loreen Willenburg is the first person in that elite group whose body has completely flushed out the deadly HIV. Before coming to this conclusion, researchers studied Loreen's 1.5 billion blood cells, gut, intestine, and rectum cells too. And, they all were detected virus free.

This means that many other HIV patients who are on antiviral drugs can probably get well and be virus-free. This is what Dr. Steve Deeks, AIDS specialist and an author of the study also told the New York Times. He said, “It does suggest that treatment itself can cure people, which goes against all dogma.”

Notably, two other HIV patients were also declared HIV free in 2007 and 2019. They are Timothy Ray Brown from California who is also popularly known as the “Berlin patient” and Adam Castillejo who is known by the name, the “London patient.”

Notably, the former got cured of HIV after undergoing an invasive procedure called a bone marrow transplant for leukemia. The latter also got cured following the same treatment for lymphoma.