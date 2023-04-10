Home

Lifestyle

Mishri Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Simply Cannot Ignore Rock Candy in Summer

Mishri Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Simply Cannot Ignore Rock Candy in Summer

Mishri benefits: Mishri is your go-to magic cure for that fresh taste on your tongue after a heavy meal.

Mishri Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Simply Cannot Ignore Rock Candy in Summer

Mishri Benefits: Mishri, also known as rock salt, is the chosen sugar since, compared to regular table sugar, it is nutritious and unprocessed. It has a distinctive flavour that pairs nicely with all the classic candies, including chocolates and other sweets. Mishri is your go-to magic cure for that fresh taste on your tongue after a heavy meal. It helps with good digestion in addition to eliminating bad breath. Ayurveda doctor and wellness coach, Vara Yanamandra says, “Mishri is an unrefined form of natural sugar and is highly praised for its medicinal qualities. It is considered the best natural sugar with versatility.” The health expert further shares the benefits of mishri aka rock salt.

5 BENEFITS OF MISHRI AKA ROCK SALT

Easy to Digest: Mishri is lighter to digest than regular sugar due to the addition of water. It has subtle sweetness than white sugar for the same reason.

You may like to read

Mouth Freshener: Mishri is also a good mouth freshener with fennel. Most Indians have this as after food.

Dry Cough: Mishri works wonders for a dry cough that bothers you at night. Keeping it inside the mouth and sucking the juice helps relieve a dry cough.

Natural Coolant: Being a natural coolant it aids in relieving the burning sensation. It is recommended to drink mishri water when it is really hot outside.

Nausea: Mishri helps in relieving nausea and vomiting sensations triggered by acidity. Keeping it in your mouth can soothe the unease

Did you know that mishri is a quick source of energy that lifts your spirits and increases your energy during post-menopausal mood swings? It also helps to enhance memory and reduce mental weariness. Regular use of rock sugar, which is rich in various minerals, vitamins, and amino acids, not only improves blood circulation but also guards against additional anaemia-related symptoms according to netmeds.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.