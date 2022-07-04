Sini Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India 2022, giving India a new face in the modelling world. The event’s grand finale took place on July 2, 2022. At the ceremony, hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre, Rajasthan’s Rubal Shekhawat emerged as Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was named second runner-up. Sini Shetty is a 21 year old born in Mumbai but is actually from Karnataka. She made a name for herself by competing in 31 pageants in total.Also Read - Miss India World 2022: Karnataka's Sini Shetty Bags Miss India 2022 Crown, Here Are A Few Facts About Her You Should Know - Watch

Educational qualification

Sini Shetty did her schooling from St. Dominic Savio Vidhyalaya, Mumbai, she later attended : S. K. Somaiya Degree College of Arts, Science and Commerce. She has earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance and is presently enrolled in Chartered Financial Analyst professional course. Later a marketing company hired her after an internship but she dropped it as she pursued her interest in field of modelling. Also Read - Who is Sini Shetty, The 21-Year-Old Karnataka Girl Crowned Miss India 2022? - See Stunning Pics

Interest and Career

The 21-year-old is also an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer. She began dancing at the age of four. Sini finished her Arangetram in Bharatanatyam when she was fourteen. She was able to turn her hobby into a full-time job by posting a few dance videos online She is a product executive, dancer, an actor, model, and content creator. Her family supported her in both academic and creative endeavors during her journey to become Miss India 2022.

Shini also shared her dance videos on instagram and stated that Dancing is her happy place and is dancing since the age of 4. “Dancing, which I’ve loved since the age of four, has always been a source of joy for me. After studying Bharatanatyam with the legendary @radhakrishnanpadmini, I knew I wanted to pursue classical Indian dance. Bharatanatyam is the art form that implanted in me a love for dancing. At the tender age of 14, I completed my Arangetram. That was in addition to the Bollywood-influenced semi-classical Qbop choreography I also performed. To measure whether or not my Instagram post went viral, I looked at the song “Nainowale ne” by @arunimadey08. After then, it was all uphill from there. When it came to fashion, I was stuck in a rut and itching to branch out. Before my first collab workshop with @dharmiksamani, I trained with several well-known hip-hop choreographers. This gave me the confidence to try something new.”

Sini Shetty also revealed that she considers Priyanka Chopra as her inspiration. In an interview with E Times, Sini says “Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra, when you look up to a person some of their words get stuck by you. The aspiration value increases, I remember hearing a interview of hers where she stated, ‘Don’t try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling.’ I have been a fan ever since”.