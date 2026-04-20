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Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Satish Sails education qualification: A double major in economics and international relations from...

Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Satish Sail’s education qualification: A double major in economics and international relations from…

Who is Sadhvi Satish Sail? Miss India World 2026's academic and professional details show she has interest in global issues and policy. Check details here.

Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Satish Sail

The 61st edition of Femina Miss India, one of India’s most prestigious beauty and talent competitions, ended on a historic note. The grand finale took place on April 18, 2026, at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Sadhvi Satish Sail, representing Goa, was crowned Miss India 2026 by Nikita Porwal. She is now set to represent India at Miss World 2027. Meanwhile, Rajnandini Pawar from Maharashtra was declared the first runner-up. The star-studded evening was hosted by Maniesh Paul and Sarah-Jane Dias, while Ishaan Khatter delivered a stellar performance that mesmerised the audience.

Who is Sadhvi Satish Sail?

Sadhvi Satish Sail, who was born in Karnataka’s Karwar, was raised in Goa. She is not only a model but also an entrepreneur. She has walked the runway at many big fashion shows and been in ads for many well-known brands. She is also the co-founder of a construction and development company, so her accomplishments go beyond the world of fashion.

Sadhvi Satish Sail’s educational qualifications

Sadhvi also has impressive academic credentials. She went to Amrita Vidyalayam for school and then to the University of British Columbia in Canada for higher education. She studied subjects like economics and international relations. This means she has interest in global issues and policy. Following her big win, Sadhvi shared a deeply emotional message. She said that the experience was not just a competition for her, but a journey of friendship and growth. Calling all her fellow contestants winners, she added that they share a common goal—to bring glory to India on the global stage.

How was Sadhvi Satish Sail’s look in the finale?

On the grand finale night, Sadhvi Satish Sail stole the show with her outfit and style. For the gala evening, she made a bold statement in a silver and black monochromatic gown. Her gown was architectural and slightly edgy. It featured silver-toned metallic beadwork over a dark base layer, creating a stunning illusion effect. The patterns on the gown were bold and geometric, making her stand out from the crowd. The high-neck, sleeveless cut perfectly accentuated her shoulders and graceful posture.

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The Femina Miss India 2026 finale featured a panel of judges, including renowned dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis and actress-dancer Lauren Gottlieb.

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