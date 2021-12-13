New Delhi: 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu has won the prestigious pageant of Miss Universe 2021. The Punjabi actress-model defeated Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira. She represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, which too place in Eilat, Israel. Sandhu brought home the crown, 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. Actor Sushmita also won the title back in 1994.Also Read - Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, an Indian Actor Who's Now Miss Universe 2021

She was crowned by former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico, Andrea Meza. The event was live-streamed globally. Here, take a glimpse of the event here. Also Read - 'We Weren't Even Part of Hoardings,' Sushmita Sen on Being a Bollywood Heroine From '90s - The Weekend Interview | Exclusive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu?

Harnaaz Sandhu is a 21-year-old from Chandigarh who has finished her school and college there. She has been in this glamourous industry for sometime now as she has already bagged numerous pageant titles and has starred in Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

She enjoys acting, singing, dancing, yoga, swimming, horse riding and cooking. She was also the winner of Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017. Along with this, she was the winner of Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. She fell short of 11 spots and lost the title of Femina Miss India 2019.

Congratulations, Harnaaz!