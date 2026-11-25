Miss Universe 2026 winner: Who is Jennifer Barreto? All about first mother to win international crown from Puerto Rico

Jennifer Barreto has been crowned Miss Universe 2026, bringing the prestigious title back to Puerto Rico after 20 years. The 27-year-old social worker and mother has an inspiring story that goes beyond beauty pageants.

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Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto wins Miss Universe 2026 (PC: Instagram)

Puerto Rico has a new reason to celebrate as Jennifer Barreto takes home the Miss Universe 2026 crown. The 75th edition of the international beauty pageant concluded in San Juan, with contestants from across the world competing for one of the most prestigous titles in the industry. While the competition brought several memorable moments, it was Barreto who emerged as the winner. However, there is much more to her story than her achievement on the pageant stage. From her academic background to her work in social services and her journey as a mother, here’s everything to know about the new Miss Universe.

Jennifer Barreto wins Miss Universe 2026

Jennifer Barreto is a 27-year-old beauty queen from San Sebastián, Puerto Rico. She represented her home country at the 75th edition of Miss Universe and won the international title on November 24, 2026, in San Juan.

Her victory is particularly special for Puerto Rico as she becomes the sixth woman from the island to win the Miss Universe crown. She succeeds Mexico’s Fátima Bosch, who crowned her successor during the grand finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Jennifer Barreto is also a mother to a seven-year-old daughter named Penélope. Her achievement is historic as she becomes the first mother to win the Miss Universe title.

Unlike several contestants who have spent years in the beauty pageant industry, Barreto entered her first pageant in 2026. She first won the Miss Universe Puerto Rico title before representing the country on the international stage.

Jennifer Barreto makes history as first mother to win Miss Universe

One of the biggest talking points following Jennifer Barreto’s victory is her journey as a mother. At 27, she has managed to balance her personal responsibilities, professional work and pageant preparation. Her win also marks an important moment for the Miss Universe organisation, which has expanded its eligibility rules in recent years to allow married women and mothers to compete. Jennifer Barreto’s achievement is a significant example of how the pageant has evolved beyond traditional expectations of beauty queens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

She has also spoken about the importance of community service and leadership. During the final question-and-answer round, the contestants were asked what the world needed most from its leaders.

Jennifer Barreto’s education and professional background

Beyond her modelling and pageant journey, Barreto has an impressive academic background. She completed her bachelor’s degree in psychology in Kentucky and later earned master’s degrees in psychology and clinical social work. She has also received specialised training in trauma intervention, child protection, domestic violence prevention and suicide prevention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Barreto (@jenniferbarretopr)

According to Jennifer Barreto’s official Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2026 biography, it highlights, ” She completed her bachelor’s degree in Psychology in Kentucky and subsequently obtained a master’s degree in Psychology and a master’s degree in Social Work, complementing her training with specialized studies in prevention, community needs assessment, trauma intervention, child protection, domestic violence, and suicide prevention.”

She also serves as a prevention specialist for the US Army Department of Defense, focusing on community well-being, identifying risks, and developing strategies to create safer environments.

Miss Universe 2026 top 5 finalists

The 75th Miss Universe competition was held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A total of 116 contestants competed for the title during the landmark edition.

Here are the Top 5 for Miss Universe 2026:

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Miss Universe 2026 Winner: Jennifer Barreto – Puerto Rico

Miss Universe 2026 first runner-up: Melissa Núñez – Dominican Republic

Miss Universe 2026 second runner-up: Clara Vegas Goetz – Venezuela

Miss Universe 2026 third runner-up: Bea Millan-Windorski – Philippines

Miss Universe 2026 fourth runner-up: Georgia Waddington – New Zealand

India’s representative, Kaziah Liz Mejo, also reached the Top 30 but could not advance to the Top 12. Jennifer Barreto’s victory is therefore not just another pageant win for Puerto Rico. It is a historic moment for the country and a new chapter in the 75-year history of Miss Universe.