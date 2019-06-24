Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar recently attended Miss India 2019 pageant where Suman Rao from Rajasthan has won the title. Lately, she took to Instagram from share her look from the event and it will make your jaws drop. In the photo, she can be seen donning a white sparkly gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She teamed up her look with bold makeup and hair styled in soft curls and nicely falls on one side of the shoulder. Well, as per her caption she is definitely falling the call of a disco ball as the background speaks for itself.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Follow the call of the Disco Ball. (sic)”

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram Follow the call of the Disco Ball🕺🏻 A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Jun 21, 2019 at 9:29am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her beautiful picture in yellow satin dress. She teamed up her look with high heels, nude makeup and hair styled in soft curls. The photo is from the red carpet of Miss India 2019 and she definitely rocked the look, like no one else.

View this post on Instagram 💛 A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Jun 21, 2019 at 2:48am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she might be making her Bollywood debut soon. An entertainment portal reported the former beauty queen is expected to make her Hindi film debut with Yash Raj Films. A report published in Pinkvilla suggests that the 21-year-old will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in YRF’s film on Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan. The report quotes a source close to the development revealing that Manushi and Akshay will start shooting for the film somewhere later this year. It also claims that while YRF is backing the film as the producer, they have roped in Chandraprakash Dwivedi to direct the film. The report adds that Manushi will be seen playing the role of Sanyukta, wife of the king.